Madrid, Spain — Gonzalo García is making headlines in football after an impressive run in the World Club Cup. The young forward, playing under coach Xabi Alonso, has scored three goals and provided one assist in just four matches, showcasing his talent on a global stage.

The excitement surrounding García is palpable among Real Madrid fans, who are eager to see if the player might secure a permanent spot in the first team. Despite his recent success, club executives are urging caution, preferring to assess their options carefully after the team returns from the tournament.

García, who previously thrived scoring for Castilla under Raúl, is now demonstrating his abilities with the first team. “I have always known my place and what I need to do to succeed,” García said in a recent interview. His maturity and focus are impressive for someone so young.

After the World Cup, Real Madrid management will meet to discuss García’s future, particularly in light of the upcoming international tournament results. The club believes that monitoring the situation is vital, as several forward positions might change depending on the performances of other players during the World Cup.

This situation is compounded by the presence of high-caliber players like Kylian Mbappé and Endrick in the squad. However, the club remains optimistic about García’s development. “His future looks bright at Real Madrid, whether it’s in the first team or through a controlled transfer,” remarked a club official.

As the World Club Cup progresses, García’s performances continue to increase his value and spotlight on a team looking to rebuild for the future. The upcoming matches will further determine how the squad evolves and what role García will play moving forward.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid prepares to face Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals, where all eyes will be on García as he looks to continue his scoring streak.