Real Madrid and Juventus Battle to Scoreless Draw in World Club Cup

MIAMI, Florida — The highly anticipated clash between Real Madrid and Juventus in the World Club Cup ended in a scoreless draw on July 1, 2025. The match showcased both teams creating several scoring opportunities but failing to find the back of the net.

Real Madrid, managed by Xabi Alonso, kept Gonzalo as the central striker despite the return of Kylian Mbappé, who started on the bench after overcoming a viral illness. The first half witnessed significant action, yet both teams struggled to capitalize on their chances.

Fede Valverde had the best opportunity for Madrid in the 30th minute, but his powerful shot was saved by Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio. Madrid maintained greater possession of the ball, yet Juventus produced a few more threatening attacks, especially in the opening 20 minutes.

Juventus, on the other hand, under coach Igor Tudor, made four changes from their last game against Manchester City, which they lost 5-2. They showed resilience and created chances through players like Kolo Muani and Kenan Yildiz, who both came close to scoring.

The match started amid heavy rain and a 45% chance of thunderstorms in Miami, stirring concern over potential suspensions. However, play continued without interruption as fans enjoyed the back-and-forth action.

As the first half progressed, Madrid’s defense, led by Antonio Rüdiger and Dean Huijsen, faced sporadic threats but held on as the score remained 0-0. Both teams will look to adjust their tactics in the second half, hoping to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

The match saw a crowd of enthusiastic supporters at the Hard Rock Stadium, all eager to witness a momentous clash between two of European football’s giants.