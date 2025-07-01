Sports
Real Madrid and Juventus Clash in FIFA Club World Cup 2025
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida – The excitement continues in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup as Spanish giants Real Madrid face Italian club Juventus in a knockout match tonight. The match, crucial for a spot in the quarterfinals, will kick off at 10 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast live on TRT 1.
Real Madrid enters this match after completing the group stage undefeated, with two wins and one draw. The team drew 1-1 against Al Hilal and secured victories against Pachuca and Salzburg, scoring three goals in each game. Turkish star Arda Güler has featured in all three matches and scored once.
Juventus, led by coach Igor Tudor, advanced with just one loss in the group stage. The black-and-white team dominated Al Ain with a 5-0 victory and defeated Wydad AC 4-1, but lost to Manchester City 5-2. Despite not making any signings ahead of the new season, Juventus showed strong performance in the group stage.
Tonight’s match will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 75,000. The Polan referee Szymon Marciniak will officiate the game, supported by assistants Tomasz Listkiewicz and Adam Kupsik. For fans interested in watching, the game will be available live without a paywall.
As the stakes rise in this high-pressure match, both teams are ready to battle for the chance to claim a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament. The match promises to be not just a showcase of talent, but also a significant moment for the Turkish players, Güler and Kenan Yıldız, as they aim for their clubs’ success.
