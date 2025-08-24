Real Madrid Legend Calls for Casemiro’s Return Amid Transfer Rumors

Madrid, Spain – A Real Madrid legend is urging his former club to sign Casemiro as rumors swirl about his potential departure from Manchester United this summer. With just over a week left before the transfer window closes on September 1, many clubs are actively pursuing deals.

Casemiro’s tenure at Manchester United began in August 2022 when he was acquired from Real Madrid for approximately £60 million, alongside additional fees. The Brazilian midfielder signed a four-year contract with the option for an extension and played a crucial role in his first season. However, inconsistent performances have sparked speculation about his future at the club.

Recently, reports from a Saudi Arabian outlet indicated that a key figure from Al Ittihad is advocating for the team to pursue Casemiro. This teammate, who has shared the field with Casemiro in 265 games, has reportedly recommended his signing to the club’s management.

Despite the ongoing interest, Manchester United’s willingness to release Casemiro hinges on their ability to secure a replacement. It’s been suggested that United would only consider letting him go if they find an adequate alternative before the deadline.

In a related development, Manchester United’s captain Bruno Fernandes has also caught the attention of Al Ittihad, which is reportedly preparing a significant contract offer. Fernandes, who joined United in January 2020, has been a standout player, contributing 184 goals or assists across nearly 300 appearances.

Reports suggest that Al Ittihad has initiated discussions with Fernandes and his representatives about a lucrative deal, potentially worth £33 million per year. Nevertheless, Manchester United is reportedly seeking a transfer fee of at least £100 million for their captain, a figure likely to be within Al Ittihad’s reach.

Fernandes has previously commented on speculation about leaving Manchester United, expressing his commitment to the club. He stated, “I have always been honest. I’ve always said I will be here until the club says to me that it’s time to go.”