Real Madrid Makes First Offer for PSG’s Vitinha

Madrid, Spain — Real Madrid is making a bold move this summer by preparing an offer for PSG midfielder Vitinha, with the transfer fee expected to be close to €100 million, plus the inclusion of Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga in the deal.

Sources close to the club indicate that the Portuguese international is the main target of coach Xabi Alonso to revitalize the midfield, especially with Luka Modrić set to depart and Toni Kroos announcing his retirement. This change leaves a significant gap in Real Madrid’s lineup.

Real Madrid’s management believes that they need a new player who can direct the game effectively. Vitinha fits that profile, being young yet experienced, capable of organizing play and maintaining balance on the field. His performance this season under coach Luis Enrique has made him a standout for both PSG and the Portuguese national team.

PSG has previously expressed interest in Camavinga, who is currently not playing due to injury but is still regarded highly in Paris. The inclusion of Camavinga in the transfer aims to ease negotiations and mitigate the financial burden of acquiring Vitinha.

Acting swiftly, Real Madrid hopes to complete the transfer soon, especially with the conclusion of the Club World Cup, which could expedite their efforts.

If the transaction is successful, it would not only secure one of Europe’s most promising midfielders for Real Madrid but would also signal a pivotal shift in their team’s structure as they focus on long-term success.