Real Madrid Negotiates Álvaro Carreras Transfer with Benfica

Madrid, Spain – The Real Madrid football club is in discussions with Benfica regarding the transfer of Álvaro Carreras. The negotiations have recently resumed as they seek to reach an agreement for the player, who started his career at the Madrid youth academy.

Real Madrid is keen to finalize the deal ahead of the upcoming season. After previous stalled negotiations, the clubs are reportedly closer to reaching a consensus. Both Rui Costa, the Benfica president, and Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, are involved in the talks.

Although the deal isn’t finalized, sources close to the negotiations indicate that both parties have softened their positions. Carreras was unable to make his debut with Real Madrid during the Club World Cup due to the firm stance of Benfica on the proposed transfer earlier.

Benfica had rejected earlier offers from Real Madrid, citing doubts about Rui Costa’s presidency influencing negotiations. Despite this, Carreras has expressed a desire to return to Real Madrid and has urged Benfica to consider Madrid’s offer.

Last season, a similar situation occurred with player Antonio Silva, who continues with Benfica after Madrid’s interest did not materialize. Benfica initially demanded 60 million euros, but offers for Silva fell below 30 million. In Carreras’ case, the agreement from both the player and Real Madrid is said to be in place, pending official confirmation.

As the new season draws near, Carreras awaits a definitive ‘yes’ from Benfica to complete his transfer back to Real Madrid.