Real Madrid Open to Rodrygo Transfer Amid Arsenal Interest

Madrid, Spain — Real Madrid and their new coach Xabi Alonso are considering allowing Brazil forward Rodrygo to leave the club during the summer transfer window. The 24-year-old has struggled for playing time, participating in only 23 minutes across three matches after making his first appearance in 53 days during the Club World Cup on June 18.

Rodrygo’s future at Madrid became uncertain towards the end of last season under former manager Carlo Ancelotti. Concerns about his performances led to Rodrygo not being included in Ancelotti’s first squad for Brazil as manager, raising doubts about his standing in the team.

His father and agent, Eric Goes, has expressed dissatisfaction with Rodrygo’s situation, particularly given the competition from high-profile players like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham. These issues, along with Rodrygo’s inconsistent performances, have prompted Madrid to explore potential transfer options for the player.

Sources close to the club, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Athletic that while neither the club nor Alonso are actively attempting to offload Rodrygo, they are open to a sale if a suitable offer arises. The club reportedly values the player at around €90 million (£77 million, $106 million).

Arsenal has emerged as a significant contender for Rodrygo’s signature. The Gunners have been monitoring his situation closely and recently held preliminary talks with his representatives. Arsenal’s management admires Rodrygo’s versatility and believes he could enhance their attacking options on both flanks.

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid in 2019 from Santos for €40 million. He quickly established himself as a promising talent, scoring a hat-trick in his Champions League debut. However, inconsistencies have plagued his journey, particularly with competition for starting positions in the squad.

As the summer transfer window progresses, Rodrygo’s future remains in limbo. The Brazilian has contributed to Madrid’s success in recent seasons, but mounting competition raises questions about his long-term role in the team.