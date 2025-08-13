Real Madrid Opposes La Liga Match in Miami, Calls for FIFA Action

Madrid, Spain – Real Madrid has expressed strong opposition to the plan to hold a La Liga match between Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona in Miami, Florida, scheduled for December 20-21. In a statement released on Tuesday, the club contended that the game, if approved, would undermine the competitive integrity of Spain’s top division.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) gave the green light to the idea on Monday, which would see the match moved from Villarreal’s home ground, the Estadio de la Cerámica, to Hard Rock Stadium. The proposal has stirred significant controversy, as it has been on the table since La Liga first suggested playing a game in the U.S. during the 2018-19 season.

Real Madrid argues that shifting the match location violates the principle of territorial reciprocity, which is essential to league competitions that require teams to play an equal number of matches at home and away. “The integrity of the competition requires that all matches occur under the same conditions for all teams,” the club stated. They raised concerns that the move would create an unfair advantage for the clubs involved.

In the statement, Real Madrid called on FIFA to block the match without the prior consent of all participating clubs and urged UEFA to encourage the RFEF to withdraw its approval. The club also appealed to Spain’s National Sports Council to deny the necessary administrative authorization for the fixture.

If the game proceeds, it would mark a historic first for a European top-flight league match being played outside its home territory. La Liga has been pushing for a U.S. match since 2018 amid ongoing tensions between its president, Javier Tebas, and Real Madrid’s president, Florentino Perez.

Regarding the match, Tebas previously asserted that it would enhance La Liga’s presence in the North American market, countering opposition from Real Madrid. The league’s plan, however, will still need additional approvals from various governing bodies, including UEFA and FIFA.

With the debate continuing, the outcome of this proposal could have far-reaching implications for the future of football leagues operating beyond their national borders.