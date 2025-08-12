Real Madrid Prepares for Season Opener Against Osasuna with Friendly Match

Vienna, Austria – Real Madrid is set to face WSG Tirol in a crucial preseason friendly on August 11, 2025, ahead of their La Liga debut against Osasuna. Coach Xabi Alonso will use this match to finalize his tactics and player selections as the team navigates injury challenges.

This friendly marks the only official test for the team before the season kicks off. Key players including Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, and Endrick will be absent due to injuries. Alonso particularly needs to adjust his midfield setup without two of his regular starters.

The potential starting lineup for the match includes goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, supported by a defensive line featuring Trent Alexander-Arnold and Álvaro Carreras as full-backs, with Eder Militao and Huijsen at center-back. Militao’s physical condition has been praised recently, and fans are eager to see him in action.

In the midfield, Arda Güler is expected to accompany Tchouaméni, taking advantage of their developing partnership showcased during the Club World Cup. Dani Ceballos will fill in for Valverde, completing the center trio. In the attack, Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Jr. are positioned to flank Gonzalo García, who seeks to solidify his role as the primary striker following a standout performance in the Club World Cup.

The full predicted starting XI against WSG Tirol is: Courtois, Trent, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras, Tchouaméni, Güler, Ceballos, Mbappé, Vinicius, and Gonzalo. On the bench, players like Andriy Lunin, Fran González, Antonio Rüdiger, and Brahim remain available for substitutions, providing depth for the upcoming match.

This encounter presents a vital opportunity for Madrid to build momentum before facing Osasuna on August 19 in their La Liga opener. Fans and teammates alike are hopeful for a strong showing despite the injury setbacks.