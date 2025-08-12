Real Madrid Prepares for Season With Friendly Against WSG Tirol

Innsbruck, Austria — Real Madrid is set to face Austrian club WSG Tirol in a friendly match on Tuesday evening, just a week before their 2025–26 La Liga campaign begins against Osasuna. The Spanish giants hope this match will serve as final preparation ahead of the season.

Los Blancos, under new manager Xabi Alonso, are coming off a disappointing end to their Club World Cup campaign, where they lost 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain. The upcoming friendly will allow Alonso to evaluate his squad as they gear up for competitive play.

Alonso, who previously enjoyed success with Bayer Leverkusen, is now looking to motivate Real Madrid players despite a reduced preseason schedule. “We need to find our rhythm and build confidence, especially after that loss,” Alonso stated. “This match is important for our chemistry.”

WSG Tirol, a club with a history outside of Austria’s top tier, has started their league season strongly, winning both of their opening Bundesliga matches, including a recent 3-1 victory over LASK. “We’d like to test ourselves against top-level competition like Madrid,” said Tirol manager Philipp Semlic. “This is a great opportunity for us.”

Despite some injury concerns, including Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, and Ferland Mendy, Madrid is expected to field a strong lineup featuring new signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen. Notably, Camavinga is doubtful after spraining his ankle during training.

“We have to adapt quickly to the changes and work with what’s available,” Alonso said regarding his squad’s fitness. “The players must be ready for a strong start to the season.”

The friendly marks the first meeting between these two clubs, and it holds significance beyond just a warm-up. A strong performance could provide a morale boost for both teams. Real Madrid will aim to shake off any remaining rust as they head into their strenuous league schedule.

This match promises to be an interesting challenge for both sides as they finalize their preparations for the upcoming season.