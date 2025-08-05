Real Madrid’s Preseason Challenges Ahead of La Liga Kickoff

MADRID, Spain — Real Madrid has officially resumed training with new signings, setting its sights on the La Liga opener against Osasuna on August 19. Coach Xabi Alonso‘s squad begins its preparation with just 15 days of training before the season starts.

This pre-season timetable is notably shorter than that of rivals Atlético Madrid, which has 28 days, and Barcelona, with 31 days. The Madrid squad underwent medical tests in Valdebebas on Monday morning and held their first training session at 6 p.m. local time, focusing on possession drills, pressing exercises, and finishing techniques.

The club had sought to delay the match against Osasuna, citing insufficient preparation time following their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup, where they were eliminated in the semifinals on July 9. However, this request was denied by the competition judge, who ruled that while players are entitled to a minimum of 21 consecutive days of vacation, no specific regulations mandate a set duration for pre-season preparation.

As it stands, Real Madrid will enter the competition without a full preseason, relying on just one friendly match against WSG Tirol in Innsbruck on August 12 as part of their preparations. Their recent signings include players who debuted in the Club World Cup, while newcomer Franco Mastantuono will not join the team until he turns 18 on August 14.

While injuries have sidelined key players like Ferland Mendy and Endrick, the team is optimistic about the recovery of Jude Bellingham, who recently underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to be sidelined for about three months.

In a nod to youth development, Alonso welcomed three academy players for the first training session, although one was unable to participate due to minor physical discomfort. The status of team management regarding further transfers remains unclear, with the club reportedly not considering additional signings unless player departures occur.

As the countdown to the La Liga opener continues, the pressure mounts on Alonso to ensure his team is ready to compete despite the logistical challenges of an increasingly packed football calendar.