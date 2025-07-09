Sports
Real Madrid Seeks Delay for La Liga Opener Due to Club World Cup
New Jersey, USA – Real Madrid has requested a postponement of their scheduled La Liga opener against Osasuna due to their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup, sources told ESPN on Monday.
Los Blancos are set to face Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals of the Club World Cup this Wednesday. Following this match, they will have limited time to prepare for their La Liga match against Osasuna on August 19 at the Santiago Bernabéu.
According to the Spanish Players’ Union (AFE), players are required to have at least six weeks off between tournaments, which includes three weeks of rest and three weeks of preseason training. This rest period is not feasible under the current schedule.
La Liga president Javier Tebas criticized the expanded Club World Cup, claiming it disrupts the national leagues in Europe. Tebas has previously argued for eliminating the tournament, citing its negative effects on the league ecosystem.
The AFE sent a letter to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), La Liga, Real Madrid, and Osasuna, emphasizing the importance of rest and proper preseason training for player health.
As the Club World Cup final approaches on July 13, La Liga is slated to resume action on August 15. AFE and Real Madrid are pushing for a postponement, with a potential new date in October.
Osasuna has expressed agreement with the request, and both clubs and the AFE had previously negotiated to potentially delay matches if either team reached the semifinals. However, La Liga’s initial response has not supported postponing the match.
The final decision on the postponement request will fall to a Competition Judge after the Club World Cup semifinals are concluded.
