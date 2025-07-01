Real Madrid Tops Juventus 1-0 in Club World Cup Match

Miami, FL — Real Madrid defeated Juventus 1-0 in the Club World Cup octavos de final on July 1, 2025. Gonzalo García scored the only goal of the match with a header from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross in the 53rd minute.

The match started at a slow pace, with both teams creating few opportunities in the first half. Juventus had the early advantage with several chances but could not convert, including a notable miss by Kolo Muani.

Despite a number of attempts from Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde throughout the first half, the score remained level at 0-0 at halftime.

In an exciting second half, Madrid’s increased intensity paid off when García found the back of the net after beating Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio. The crowd at Hard Rock Stadium erupted when Kylian Mbappé made his much-anticipated debut, replacing García shortly after the goal.

Juventus responded with some dangerous attacks, but Real Madrid’s defense held strong, especially with fantastic saves from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. In the final minutes, Di Gregorio managed another impressive save, denying a powerful shot from Arda Güler.

The victory secures Real Madrid’s advancement to the quarter-finals, and they will face the winner of the Borussia Dortmund versus Monterrey match in the next round.