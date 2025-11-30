Real Madrid Visits Girona in Crucial LaLiga Match

GIRONA, Spain — Real Madrid faces Girona this Sunday in a key LaLiga match, aiming to regain its winning form after recent inconsistency. The match at Estadio Montilivi kicks off at 21:00 local time.

Currently the league leaders, Real Madrid needs a win to maintain distance from Barcelona, which is just one point behind after its victory over Alavés on Saturday. The team, led by coach Xabi Alonso, is recovering from a series of injuries that have affected player availability. Despite recent victories, the defense has been shaky, allowing five goals in their last two matches.

On the other side, Girona is fighting to escape the relegation zone, currently sitting in 18th place in the standings. The team is looking to capitalize on its home advantage against the league leaders. Girona’s recent performances have shown improvement, with a win against Alavés and a draw against Betis, helping to boost their confidence.

The last encounter between the two teams ended in a 3-0 victory for Real Madrid last season, emphasizing their historical dominance. However, Girona aims for an upset this time, knowing that a win could lift them out of the relegation zone.

Injuries will impact both squads. Real Madrid will play without Dani Carvajal and has several other players, like Alaba and Rüdiger, who have uncertain statuses. Girona will miss Krapyvtsov and Van de Beek, among others, as they contend with their own injury woes.

As the match approaches, both teams are under pressure, with Real Madrid looking to solidify its leadership and Girona desperate for points. It promises to be an intense battle as they face off in the iconic Montilivi stadium.