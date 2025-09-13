Real Madrid Visits Struggling Real Sociedad in LaLiga Clash

San Sebastián, Spain – Real Madrid, the current LaLiga leader and unbeaten this season, travels to San Sebastián to face Real Sociedad on Saturday, September 13, at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Real Sociedad has had a rocky start to the season, with only two points from three matches, including a shocking loss to newly promoted Real Oviedo. Coach Imanol Alguacil‘s team is hoping home support at Reale Arena can spark a turnaround against a formidable opponent.

“We need to find a way to turn our chances into goals,” Alguacil said. “It’s time to show our best version against the toughest team in the league.”

On the other hand, Real Madrid under coach Xabi Alonso has begun the season with three consecutive victories. They come off a solid 3-0 win against Real Oviedo, showcasing a dominant performance backed by Kylian Mbappé, who leads the team with three goals this season.

“The key for us has been our defensive stability and attacking fluidity,” Alonso stated. “We aim to continue our momentum and keep the top spot in the standings.”

Real Sociedad’s lineup for the match may include goalkeeper Alex Remiro and forward Mikel Oyarzabal, while Real Madrid might feature Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Junior. Both teams face significant injuries, but Real Madrid has proven more resilient and consistent so far.

The match presents a contrast between a desperate Real Sociedad seeking redemption and a confident Real Madrid aiming for a fourth consecutive win. Fans eagerly await to see if the home side can upset the league leaders.

With the stakes high, this match could be pivotal for both teams as LaLiga action resumes this weekend.