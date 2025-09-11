Real Madrid Women Face Critical Match Against Eintracht Frankfurt

MADRID, Spain — The Real Madrid Women’s team is set to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the third qualifying round for the Women’s Champions League on Thursday at 19:00 CET. This crucial match comes after a rocky start to the Liga season for the Madrid team, which draws a spotlight on their European ambitions.

Real Madrid’s recent performance has raised concerns, with only one point from their first two matches. Manager Pau Quesada emphasized the importance of the upcoming tie, stating, “It’s a crucial opportunity for us to prove ourselves and focus on this new competition.”

Eintracht Frankfurt, with a rich history in women’s football, is also looking to reclaim their past glory. The club is the second most successful in Europe, boasting four Champions League titles. The team comes into this match with high spirits, winning their Bundesliga opener 5-0 against SGS Essen, led by standout player Géraldine Rueteler.

The Madrid team has had a mixed track record in the Champions League, having reached the quarter-finals in previous seasons but yet to secure a title. This time, they aim to move beyond the qualifying rounds and place themselves among Europe’s elite teams.

“We know the challenge that awaits us,” said midfielder Sara Däbritz, who expressed confidence in her teammates. “We’ve analyzed our previous matches and feel prepared to tackle Frankfurt head-on.”

On the other side, Eintracht Frankfurt is expected to pose a significant challenge with their physical play and swift transitions. Their notable players include Laura Freigang and Nicole Anyomi, both capable of breaking defenses.

If Real Madrid hopes to advance, they must leverage their possession game while also tightening their defense. The match promises to be intense, as both teams are determined not to be eliminated at this stage.

Quesada concluded, “We are ready to give our best and show that we belong at this level. The stakes are high, and we need to control the game to secure our place in the group stage.”