Sports
Real Madrid’s Xabi Alonso Optimistic About Mbappé’s Return for Final Group Game
Charlotte, North Carolina – Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso announced on Saturday that Kylian Mbappé is recovering from gastroenteritis and could be available for the Club World Cup’s final group match against Red Bull Salzburg.
Mbappé was hospitalized earlier this week, which forced him to miss Madrid’s opening game in Group H, a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal. Instead, he remained at the team’s training base in Palm Beach, Florida, as the squad traveled to Charlotte for their clash against Pachuca.
“He’s doing better, he’s back from the hospital and is recovering,” Alonso said during a press conference. “We’re optimistic about having him against Salzburg.”
The French forward’s absence was felt in the match against Al Hilal, where 21-year-old Gonzalo García scored Madrid’s only goal before the Saudi team equalized from the penalty spot.
Alonso took over Real Madrid’s coaching position from Carlo Ancelotti just a few weeks ago, looking to steer the club back to glory after a disappointing previous season. The manager expressed confidence in his current squad, dismissing the need for additional signings in the summer transfer window.
“We aren’t in the phase of improving the squad, we’re focused on this competition,” Alonso stated. “With who we have, we can have a dominant midfield.”
The upcoming match against Pachuca is set for Sunday at 3 p.m., with high temperatures expected. Goalkeeper opinions varied, with one stating, “It’s not optimal for the players and our health. I’d prefer to play in the evening.”
In their last encounter, Madrid defeated Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final by a score of 3-0. This history adds to the anticipation for Sunday’s face-off as Alonso seeks to secure valuable points in the tournament.
Recent Posts
- Power Outages Hit Staten Island Amid Severe Weather Warnings
- Novo Nordisk’s Amycretin Shows Promising Weight Loss Results in Trials
- Dwight Howard Finally Settles Long-standing Feud with Shaquille O’Neal
- Safiullin Favored in ATP Mallorca Match Against Muller
- Bezos and Sanchez’s Venetian Wedding Sparks Protests Amidst Celebrity Excitement
- Globo’s Historic Soap Operas Fail at Key Anniversaries
- Daniel Altmaier Reaches Mallorca Open Quarterfinals After Defeating Fognini
- Tour de France 2025: Riders Prepare for Epic Showdown in Lille
- Cincinnati Man Recovers from Lyme Disease with Unique Therapies
- Brazilian João Fonseca Debuts at Eastbourne ATP 250 Tournament
- Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice
- Investors Weigh Pros and Cons of BigBear.ai Stock Amid AI Growth
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains