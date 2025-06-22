Real Madrid’s Xabi Alonso Optimistic About Mbappé’s Return for Final Group Game

Charlotte, North Carolina – Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso announced on Saturday that Kylian Mbappé is recovering from gastroenteritis and could be available for the Club World Cup’s final group match against Red Bull Salzburg.

Mbappé was hospitalized earlier this week, which forced him to miss Madrid’s opening game in Group H, a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal. Instead, he remained at the team’s training base in Palm Beach, Florida, as the squad traveled to Charlotte for their clash against Pachuca.

“He’s doing better, he’s back from the hospital and is recovering,” Alonso said during a press conference. “We’re optimistic about having him against Salzburg.”

The French forward’s absence was felt in the match against Al Hilal, where 21-year-old Gonzalo García scored Madrid’s only goal before the Saudi team equalized from the penalty spot.

Alonso took over Real Madrid’s coaching position from Carlo Ancelotti just a few weeks ago, looking to steer the club back to glory after a disappointing previous season. The manager expressed confidence in his current squad, dismissing the need for additional signings in the summer transfer window.

“We aren’t in the phase of improving the squad, we’re focused on this competition,” Alonso stated. “With who we have, we can have a dominant midfield.”

The upcoming match against Pachuca is set for Sunday at 3 p.m., with high temperatures expected. Goalkeeper opinions varied, with one stating, “It’s not optimal for the players and our health. I’d prefer to play in the evening.”

In their last encounter, Madrid defeated Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final by a score of 3-0. This history adds to the anticipation for Sunday’s face-off as Alonso seeks to secure valuable points in the tournament.