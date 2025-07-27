Real Salt Lake Faces San Jose Earthquakes on Pioneer Day Weekend Showdown

HERRIMAN, Utah (Friday, July 25, 2025) – Real Salt Lake (RSL) continues its challenging July schedule with a key matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. MT at America First Field. This game, part of the Pioneer Day Weekend festivities, is crucial as both teams battle for playoff positioning.

RSL enters the match after a narrow 1-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati, which ended a five-match unbeaten streak. Currently ranked 10th in the Western Conference, RSL is just one point behind San Jose, who sits ninth. The importance of the match is heightened as each team seeks vital points to secure a playoff spot.

Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni’s squad has shown resilience this season, with an overall record of 8 wins, 11 losses, and 4 draws. RSL has managed to score first in 15 of their 25 games, which has often provided them with an edge. Their home performance has been strong, notably surprising fans with a solid record in previous Pioneer Day encounters.

Diego Luna, a standout player from the 2025 MLS All-Stars, is expected to lead the charge for RSL. He recently returned from the All-Star festivities in Austin and is poised to make an impact against the Earthquakes. RSL fans will be looking for a bounce-back performance from their team following the disappointment against Cincinnati.

This season, RSL’s historic performance on Pioneer Day has been commendable, having won 8 of their last 20 holiday matchups. They recently celebrated with a fireworks display following their 3-2 victory against St. Louis CITY SC on the Fourth of July.

The clash against San Jose will mark the Earthquakes’ return to America First Field since Cristian Arango left RSL to join San Jose. This provides an emotional subplot, adding to the intensity of the matchup as former teammates clash. RSL experienced a heavy defeat against San Jose in their earlier meeting this season, losing 4-0, a painful reminder they seek to rectify.

With both teams racing against time for playoff qualification, Saturday’s match is not just a game but a pivotal moment in the 2025 MLS season—one that could potentially shape the postseason landscape.