Real Salt Lake Hosts LAFC in Key MLS Matchup This Week

HERRIMAN, Utah (Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025) – Real Salt Lake (10-14-4, 34 points) is preparing to host Los Angeles FC (12-7-8, 44 points) at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. MT. This match is critical for both teams as they aim for playoffs in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Real Salt Lake is coming off a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City, which ended a three-game losing streak. The Claret-and-Cobalt sits in 10th place in the Western Conference, just one point behind 9th-place San Jose. With six matches remaining in the season, RSL is keen to secure a postseason berth for the fifth consecutive year.

“We are looking to build on the momentum from the last game,” said RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “Every match is vital, especially against a strong opponent like LAFC.”

Wednesday’s match will be broadcast live on Apple TV+ with English commentary from Neil Sika and Lloyd Sam, and Spanish commentary from Jose Bauz and Natalia Astrain. Fans can also listen to the game on KSL Sports Radio.

RSL welcomes back key players from international duty, including Diego Luna, who leads the team with nine goals this season. He scored the opening goal last Saturday and is expected to play a crucial role against LAFC.

“We need to capitalize on our home games,” Luna said. “LAFC is a tough matchup, but we feel confident at home.”

LAFC is currently in fifth place in the Western Conference, just one point behind the Seattle Sounders for the fourth and final home playoff spot. They are looking to maintain their positive momentum after a recent road victory against the San Jose Earthquakes.

“We need to seize this opportunity in Utah,” said LAFC forward Denis Bouanga, who is aiming to become the club’s all-time leading scorer. “Every point counts as we head into the last stretch of the season.”

The match is critical for both teams to improve their playoff positions. RSL plans to leverage its strong home record, with six wins and two draws in the last ten matches at home since June 1. Tickets are still available for fans wishing to support their team.