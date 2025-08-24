Real Salt Lake Hosts Minnesota United in Crucial MLS Clash

Sand, Utah – Real Salt Lake will face Minnesota United on Sunday night in a crucial Major League Soccer match at America First Field. The game kicks off at 9:30 PM ET, with both teams aiming for playoff positions.

Real Salt Lake, currently sitting tenth in the Western Conference, has struggled with consistency, having recorded nine wins, four draws, and 13 losses this season. They have scored only 27 goals while conceding 33. However, their home performance has been strong lately, with six wins in their last ten games at home, providing them with a sense of confidence.

“The atmosphere at America First Field gives us an edge,” said Real Salt Lake head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “We’ve been resilient at home, and we aim to continue that trend.”

Salt Lake’s recent form shows two wins, two draws, and two losses in their last six matches. They average 1.33 goals per game during this stretch, indicating a balanced approach. Players like Diego Luna and Chicho Arango will be crucial as they aim to convert possession into goals.

In contrast, Minnesota United is enjoying a more successful season, currently positioned second in the Western Conference. They have accumulated 13 wins and eight draws in 27 matches, averaging 1.63 goals per game. Their ability to counterattack effectively has been vital to their success.

“We have developed a compact style that fits our players well,” said Minnesota head coach Eric Ramsay. “Despite the recent injury setbacks, we have confidence in our game plan.”

However, Minnesota will be without their top scorer, Tani Oluwaseyi, who is sidelined due to injury. This could impact their scoring opportunities, but they have proven defensive strength, conceding just over one goal per game this season.

The last matchup between the teams ended poorly for Salt Lake, as they lost 2-0 despite controlling 65% of the possession. The stakes are high for this rematch, and both teams will be keen to secure crucial points as the season progresses.

With Salt Lake desperate to gain ground in the playoff race and Minnesota looking to maintain their spot near the top, the match promises to be an intense battle.