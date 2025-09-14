Sports
Real Salt Lake Hosts Sporting Kansas City in Crucial Matchup
Sandy, Utah – Real Salt Lake will face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, September 13, at 7:30 p.m. MT. The match will take place at America First Field and can be streamed live on Apple TV with the MLS season pass.
Sporting Kansas City, coming off a tough 2-1 loss to Austin FC, enters this crucial match sitting eight points below the playoff line. The team has little margin for error with only five games left in the season. Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake sits four points out of playoff contention but has games in hand against many of its competitors.
This Western Conference clash is particularly significant as both teams are competing for a playoff spot. According to Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes, “Every match from here on is a must-win for us.”
Real Salt Lake looks to capitalize on its home advantage, having won five of its last nine home matches since June 1. The team eagerly awaits the return of key players from international duty, who are expected to bolster their chances this weekend.
The match will feature commentary from Nate Bukaty and Devon Kerr in English, while KSL Sports Radio will broadcast the game locally. Fans can purchase tickets online for those who wish to attend in person.
As the MLS regular season winds down, both teams understand the importance of this matchup. With the competitive nature of the Western Conference, every point is essential for playoff aspirations.
