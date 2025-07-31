Real Salt Lake Set to Face Club América in Leagues Cup Opener

SANDY, Utah (Tuesday, July 29, 2025) – Real Salt Lake (RSL) will kick off its 2025 Leagues Cup campaign against Club América on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. MT at America First Field. The match marks the club’s first encounter in the tournament against the Liga MX powerhouse.

RSL enters the game with an 8th place standing in the MLS Western Conference and holds a strong home record of 5 wins, 1 loss, and 1 tie in its last seven matches across competitions. The team boasts a recent comeback victory against the San Jose Earthquakes, led by Braian Ojeda’s game-winning goal.

RSL’s history with Club América includes a previous victory in a 2009 exhibition match. RSL will rely on its home advantage, where they have traditionally performed well against Mexican teams, holding a 5-6-3 all-time record.

The match will be broadcast live on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Radio, featuring English commentary from Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth, while Spanish commentary will be delivered by Nelson Moran, who is beginning his 21st season covering RSL.

Following their opener, RSL will face Atlético San Luis on August 2 and Queretaro on August 6, both at home. Each match is crucial as RSL aims to maintain its winning momentum and solidify its playoff aspirations with ten regular season games remaining.

RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni praised the team’s current form, stating that their resilience has been key in recent successes. “We’ve shown we can bounce back, and we need to carry this energy into the Leagues Cup,” he said.

The Leagues Cup format this year features a series of matches between MLS and Liga MX teams, raising the stakes and intensifying the rivalry.

RSL looks to capitalize on this opportunity, and fans anticipate an exciting match against the iconic Club América, who are also eager to claim victory in the tournament.