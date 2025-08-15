Real Valladolid Hosts AD Ceuta for LaLiga Hypermotion Opener

VALLADOLID, Spain – Real Valladolid will face AD Ceuta on Friday, August 15, at 9:30 PM local time. This match marks the opening of the 2025-2026 LaLiga Hypermotion season at the José Zorrilla Stadium.

Valladolid, after suffering a recent relegation, is eager to return to the Primera División. Head coach Guillermo Almada has led the team through a challenging pre-season, where they lost to clubs such as Colo-Colo and Bristol City.

“We are prepared to compete in any stadium. We demonstrated that in recent years,” Almada stated in a pre-match press conference. “Our aim this year is to maintain our position in the league and look forward to the playoffs next season.”

On the other hand, AD Ceuta has just moved up from the Primera Federación, where they achieved direct promotion. Coach José Juan Romero noted, “We have strengthened with experienced players who will help us adapt to the professional category.”

The match’s referee will be Sergiu Claudiu Muresan, assisted by Josep Bordoy and Aitor Moleón, with Francisco Crespo as the fourth official. The VAR room will be managed by Iván Caparrós.

Both teams are looking to make a strong impression on opening night. Ceuta’s last season saw them elevate to professional football after years of hard work, while Valladolid aims to recover from its poor showing last season.

The excitement is palpable among fans as the teams prepare to take the field. Players have completed their warm-ups, and the stadium is filling up with supporters, ready for kickoff.

Tonight is a significant occasion for both clubs, eager to secure their first points of the season and set the tone for their respective campaigns.