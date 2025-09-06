Sports
Real Zaragoza Faces Real Valladolid in Critical LaLiga Hypermotion Match
Zaragoza, Spain – Real Zaragoza will host Real Valladolid on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at the Ibercaja Estadio for a critical match in LaLiga Hypermotion. The game is set to begin at 18:30 local time.
Real Zaragoza enters the match with only one point from three games, following a 1-1 draw against Castellón, and losses to Real Sociedad B and FC Andorra. These results place Zaragoza in 19th position in the standings, making a win necessary to stave off early-season doubts.
Coach Gabi has announced a squad lacking Valery, but welcomes back players Keidi Bare and Bakis in an effort to rejuvenate the team. In contrast, Real Valladolid arrives in Zaragoza after a strong start to the season, totaling seven points from three matches. They’ve drawn 0-0 against Córdoba and secured victories against AD Ceuta (0-3) and Castellón (0-1).
Currently sitting third in the standings, Valladolid shares points with Andorra, Huesca, Cádiz, and Málaga. Coach Guillermo Almada has kept his squad consistent following recent signings on deadline day, including Peter Federico from Getafe and Sergi Canós from Valencia.
This encounter will open the fourth round of LaLiga Hypermotion for both teams. With Zaragoza’s home turf, La Romareda, under renovation, all attention will be on Ibercaja Estadio, where the local team seeks its first home win of the season.
Almada stressed the importance of maintaining focus and not becoming complacent despite their strong start. Meanwhile, Zaragoza’s desperation for points could lead to a tense confrontation between the two historically significant clubs in Spanish football.
The game will be broadcast live on Movistar Plus+, with coverage on LaLiga TV Hypermotion and select other platforms.
