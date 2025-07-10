Reality Show ‘Back to the Frontier’ Premieres July 10 on Magnolia Network

HOOVER, Alabama — Stacey Loper is emotional as she reflects on her family’s new adventure in the Food Network’s upcoming reality show, “Back to the Frontier.” The series debuts on July 10 and features Stacey, her husband Joaquin, their sons Landen and Maddox, and grandma Shirley living in 1880s style on a 10,000-acre wilderness.

In the premiere, Stacey fights back tears, questioning, “What have I brought my family into? What have I done?” The Lopers are one of three families trying to adapt to a life without modern conveniences in cabins set in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains.

Alongside the Hall family from Florida and the Hanna-Riggs family from Texas, the Lopers will face significant culture shock as they raise livestock, grow crops, and complete weekly challenges. The show executive produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines will air for eight weeks, with new episodes released every Thursday.

Stacey opens the show by shedding her contemporary image, removing her makeup and jewelry before stepping into a covered wagon. Joaquin, however, believes the rugged experience will benefit their family, teaching their children important values. “The biggest thing I want my kids to learn from this experience is humility and hard work,” he states.

The show highlights the importance of community as families must come together to complete tasks. Joaquin mentions the help of his mother, Shirley, who at 72 years old brings invaluable knowledge about farm life. “I truly believe what she brings back to the frontier with us, the knowledge, the experience, she’s going to be a secret weapon,” he says.

Shirley is confident in her abilities and looks forward to sharing her wisdom with the younger generation. “Before I leave, I want to teach them all the knowledge that I know and how to appreciate what they have now,” she explains.

As they embark on this bold social experiment, participants will be tested for strength, stamina, and humor. Historian Alan Graves appears in the first episode, noting, “They’re learning it by living it. But can they survive?” Tune in to find out as “Back to the Frontier” premieres July 10 on the Magnolia Network and HBO Max.