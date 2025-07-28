Reality Show Returns With Surprise Celebrity Tonight

Mexico City, Mexico – The much-anticipated third season of the popular reality show will premiere tonight, July 27, 2025, hosted once again by Galilea Montijo. This season promises exciting changes as 14 out of the 15 participating celebrities have been revealed.

Among the confirmed contestants are Facundo, Olivia Collins, Aaron Mercury, Alexis Ayala, Aldo De Nigris, and Dalílah Polanco. The last names announced include Priscila Valverde, Adrián Di Monte, Mariana Botas, El Guana, Ninel Conde, and Elaine Haro.

However, the production has kept the identity of the 15th contestant a secret, sparking rumors and speculation. Entertainment news accounts on social media have hinted that the final celebrity entering the house tonight will be influencer Abel Sáenz, known online as ‘Abelito’.

This information was shared via a tweet from the account @LaPortadaA1, which included a possible image of the contestant list that features ‘El Abelito’. So far, Televisa has not confirmed this news. Viewers will need to tune in tonight for the official announcement.

Additionally, the Twitter account ‘La Tía Sandra’ posted a video anticipated to feature Abel Sáenz’s introduction as a contestant. However, some fans noted that the clip is actually from a previous report by TV Azteca during his participation in the reality show ‘Tentados por la fortuna’.

Notably, Abelito boasts over 4 million followers on TikTok and previously starred in the series ‘Dos ideotas’ alongside Vadhir and José Eduardo Derbez.