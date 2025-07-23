Reality Star Arrested for Assault with Rock-Filled Sock

Nashville, Tennessee – A former reality television star, Diamond Tankard, was arrested on July 22, 2025, for allegedly assaulting a woman at a Walmart. Metro Nashville Police report that the incident occurred while the victim was using a self-checkout.

The victim stated that Tankard grabbed her hair from behind before taking her iPhone and Louis Vuitton purse. The woman’s grandmother informed the police that Tankard struck her granddaughter with a sock filled with rocks, resulting in a cut on the 21-year-old’s forehead.

Tankard has been charged with theft of property and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She is currently free on a $25,000 bond. Details about her prior appearances on the Bravo show, which showcased her grandfather, a music producer and pastor, were also highlighted during the investigation.

The case continues to draw attention in the entertainment community due to Tankard’s previous fame and the unusual nature of the alleged crime.