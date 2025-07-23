Entertainment
Reality Star Arrested for Assault with Rock-Filled Sock
Nashville, Tennessee – A former reality television star, Diamond Tankard, was arrested on July 22, 2025, for allegedly assaulting a woman at a Walmart. Metro Nashville Police report that the incident occurred while the victim was using a self-checkout.
The victim stated that Tankard grabbed her hair from behind before taking her iPhone and Louis Vuitton purse. The woman’s grandmother informed the police that Tankard struck her granddaughter with a sock filled with rocks, resulting in a cut on the 21-year-old’s forehead.
Tankard has been charged with theft of property and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She is currently free on a $25,000 bond. Details about her prior appearances on the Bravo show, which showcased her grandfather, a music producer and pastor, were also highlighted during the investigation.
The case continues to draw attention in the entertainment community due to Tankard’s previous fame and the unusual nature of the alleged crime.
Recent Posts
- Detective Meachum Faces Terminal Illness in Countdown’s Latest Episode
- Cristopher Sánchez Dominates as Phillies Beat Red Sox 4-1
- Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega Discuss Upcoming Projects and Beetlejuice
- Megan Moroney Thrives on Tour with Kenny Chesney and Shares Summer Moments
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win