Reality Star Faces Backlash for Mexico Stem Cell Treatment

Los Angeles, CA — Reality star Kim Kardashian has sparked controversy after discussing her international trip to Mexico for a costly stem cell treatment. On August 8, she shared details of her experience with the procedure on Instagram, where she described it as a journey to alleviate her “debilitating pain.”

Kardashian, 44, posted a photo of herself on social media, revealing that Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna Health helped her recover from a shoulder injury she sustained two years ago while weightlifting. She mentioned that she had tried various methods to relieve her pain before discovering stem cell therapy.

“The results were immediate. I regained full range of motion, and my shoulder has felt completely normal ever since,” Kardashian wrote. She returned to Dr. Khan for treatment of her chronic back pain and said the therapy had significantly improved her quality of life. “If you’re struggling with back pain, I can’t recommend this treatment enough,” she added.

The cost of similar therapies in Mexico ranges from $4,000 to $15,000, a price point that many of her followers deemed unattainable. Social media users reacted strongly to her post, with some stating things like, “Hey Kim, we’re poor,” which garnered over 5,000 likes.

Other commenters shared sentiments criticizing the accessibility of such treatments. One remarked, “We’re not all billionaires unfortunately,” while another referenced a famous incident involving Kardashian’s emotional reaction to a lost diamond earring.

Despite the backlash, Kardashian expressed her appreciation for Dr. Khan and hoped advancements in medical science would allow more people to benefit from similar treatments. “I pray the science continues to evolve so more people can benefit,” she concluded.