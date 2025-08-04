Reality Star Shares Health Struggles with Facial Parasite

NEW YORK, NY — Brandi Glanville is making progress in her battle with a facial parasite that has caused significant health issues over the past two years. The reality star, 52, expressed her gratitude towards Dr. Michael R. Scoma, an infectious disease specialist treating her condition, in a social media post on July 29.

Glanville stated she is “finally getting answers” thanks to Scoma’s dedication to her recovery, saying, “So thankful to my NYC angel.” Her health struggles began in July 2023, which she believes were linked to food consumption while filming a project in Morocco.

“Six months after I got back from Morocco, I started having this speaking thing and the swelling up thing. It started in July and we’re still here trying to figure it out,” Glanville recounted. She described feeling an unknown “parasite” moving within her facial tissue, which she characterized as resembling “tiny bubbles bursting” on her skin.

Earlier this year, Glanville noted that she was getting more information from social media than from her healthcare providers. She shared on X, “I can’t wait to live again… I cannot wait to get out of this house & LIVE.”

Dr. Scoma confirmed the personal nature of infectious disease care, stating, “I’m honored to support my patients and grateful for the trust placed in me.” Although Glanville has not been given a definitive diagnosis, she consulted with another health expert who suggested her symptoms might not be related to parasites but could involve other microorganisms, which can also be challenging to treat.

“There are these two kinds of microorganisms, one’s called a Microbacterium and the other is called a fungus, and they can be very difficult to treat,” the expert noted. He stressed the urgency of treatment to prevent further skin damage.