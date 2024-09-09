Realme Launches Narzo 70 Turbo 5G and Buds N1 in India

On September 9, 2024, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme unveiled its first Turbo phone in India, named the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G. This new smartphone comes with impressive features designed to cater to the tech-savvy consumer.

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G boasts a 6.67-inch OLED display, which supports a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. This display is coupled with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor, providing options of up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is supported by a 45 W charger included in the box. This device is also rated IP65 for dust and water resistance, ensuring durability.

The smartphone’s camera capabilities include a main 50 MP camera, accompanied by a 2 MP monochrome sensor, as well as a 16 MP front camera for high-quality selfies.

The Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB priced at ₹14,999, 8GB + 128GB priced at ₹15,999, and 12GB + 256GB priced at ₹18,999. The smartphone will be offered in three colors: Turbo Yellow, Turbo Green, and Turbo Purple, and will go on sale starting September 16 on both Amazon and Realme’s official website.

Additionally, Realme introduced the Buds N1, featuring a 12.4mm driver and up to 46dB of hybrid noise cancellation, along with spatial audio capability. The Buds N1 claim an impressive playback time of up to 40 hours, and they come with an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. Priced at ₹1,999, the Buds N1 will be available in green color starting from September 13.