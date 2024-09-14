News
Realme P2 Pro 5G and Pad 2 Lite Unveiled in India
The Chinese smartphone company Realme has unveiled its latest devices, the Realme P2 Pro 5G and Realme Pad 2 Lite, in the Indian market. These new products bring advanced features and performance improvements to consumers.
The Realme P2 Pro 5G smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. It boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing vivid colors and smooth visuals. The device is packaged in three variants, with different RAM and storage configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at ₹21,999, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage at ₹24,999, and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage for ₹27,999. Customers can choose between two color options, Parrot Green and Eagle Grey.
For photography enthusiasts, the P2 Pro 5G is equipped with an advanced camera system including a high-resolution rear camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, it features a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phone supports various connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and has a USB Type-C port. It also includes a sophisticated cooling system, an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, and 80W fast charging capabilities.
The Realme Pad 2 Lite is a new Android tablet complemented by a 10.95-inch 2K resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, and it offers up to 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. It has an expandable RAM feature using Dynamic RAM expansion technology, bringing additional performance efficiency.
In terms of pricing, the Realme Pad 2 Lite comes in two configurations. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at ₹14,999, while the 8GB RAM variant is available for ₹16,999. The tablet is available in two colors: Space Grey and Nebula Purple. Details regarding its sale date will be announced shortly; it will be available on Realme’s official website, Flipkart, and select retail stores.
Both products are set to attract attention with their blend of features and competitive pricing, adding more options for tech-savvy consumers in India.
