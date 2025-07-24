Realmuto Hosts Faith and Baseball Night at Citizens Bank Park

Philadelphia, PA – J.T. and Lexi Realmuto hosted Faith and Baseball Night at Citizens Bank Park on July 20, 2025. The event featured a worship set by the Christian music group Casting Crowns and drew many fans despite a rain delay earlier in the day.

During the event, Phillies team chaplain Jeff Boettcher interviewed the Realmutos about their Christian faith. They shared personal stories and answered questions from fans who had submitted them through social media. Many attendees chose to stay, showing their support for the Realmutos and their beliefs after a challenging day for the Phillies.

“There was every reason in the world not to hang around today,” J.T. Realmuto said. “The rain delay, the hot weather, the game didn’t go so well. It was cool to see people show up for Jesus.” Lexi Realmuto discussed the importance of honesty with their children regarding their faith. “We’re imperfect, so we try to remind them daily that mommy and daddy aren’t perfect,” she said.

J.T. Realmuto recalled how his faith began to grow after meeting Lexi. “When I met Lexi when I was 25, she was just on fire for God… she showed me how much more there was to that,” he explained. The couple, married since 2017, has two children who showed enthusiasm for the faith-based community event.

The Realmutos emphasized that their faith is their foundation during the ups and downs of life, especially in the world of Major League Baseball. “The one constant we have is Jesus,” J.T. Realmuto said. “And as a family, we focus on that.”

Since moving to Philadelphia in 2019, the Realmutos have embraced the city as their home and wanted to share their faith with the community. “We want you guys to know. We love you guys deeply,” Lexi said, likening it to sharing a favorite cheesesteak place.

They also discussed their involvement with International Justice Mission (IJM), emphasizing the need to raise awareness about human trafficking. “IJM is super close to our heart,” Lexi noted. They have participated in mission trips to support the organization’s efforts.

As the event wrapped up, J.T. Realmuto expressed gratitude to the attendees. “My foundation is in Christ,” he said. “It’s not in who I am on the baseball field.” This sentiment resonated with fans eager to connect with him and Lexi at the ballpark.