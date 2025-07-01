Business
Realtor.com Faces Processing Errors for Users Nationwide
SCRANTON, Pa. – Users across the United States have reported issues with Realtor.com as their requests could not be processed. The problems have caused frustration for many who rely on the website for real estate needs.
Several users received a similar message, stating, ‘Your request could not be processed. Please note that your reference ID is [unique ID]. If this issue persists, please contact [email protected] with the above reference ID and any other pertinent details. We apologize for the inconvenience.’
The issues started appearing over the weekend, leading to confusion and concern among users. Many users took to social media to share their experiences, including screenshots of the error messages.
A spokesperson for Realtor.com has acknowledged the glitches and stated that the technical team is working to resolve the problem quickly. ‘We understand the inconvenience this has caused, and we are committed to restoring full service as soon as possible,’ the spokesperson added.
Customers are advised to check the website for updates on the situation and to use the reference IDs provided if they need support. As of now, the duration of these issues remains unclear.
