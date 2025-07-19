Reba McEntire Advocates for PBS Amid Funding Cuts

Nashville, Tennessee

Country music legend Reba McEntire is making waves as she urges fans to support PBS, which is facing a potential loss of $1 billion in federal funding. In a heartfelt video posted to social media, McEntire expressed her deep connection to PBS, saying, “Hey, it’s Reba. I’ve been part of the PBS family since the ’80s, from ‘Austin City Limits’ to ‘South Pacific’ at Carnegie Hall. And now PBS needs our help.”

McEntire highlighted the importance of PBS in providing educational and quality programming for children and families throughout the years. She emphasized how public broadcasting has enabled generations to learn about the arts and sciences. “PBS has brought amazing programming into our homes, especially in underserved areas,” she added.

To mobilize her audience, McEntire directed her followers to ProtectMyPublicMedia.org, a resource that outlines how they can advocate for public broadcasting and get involved in supporting its funding.

Meanwhile, country singer Ronnie Dunn recently found himself in the spotlight for a different reason. During a performance of “Whiskey Glasses” alongside Morgan Wallen at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Dunn was caught on camera looking at a lyrics cheat sheet mid-song. Social media quickly dubbed the moment “Papergate.”

Embracing the lighthearted situation, Dunn responded with humor on Instagram, stating, “Hell, I’m still learnin’ ‘Neon Moon.’ Love ‘Whiskey Glasses’ . . . be patient.” At 72 years old, Dunn has an extensive career that includes numerous hits, and fans are showing him grace for his memory slip.

In another lighthearted moment, Luke Bryan entertained fans by doing an impression of fellow country star Riley Green on stage. Attempting to channel Green’s appeal, Bryan smoothed his hair and flexed for the audience, saying, “This is my attempt to be Riley Green.” He humorously added, “I get it ladies, I would do him, too,” continuing to acknowledge Green’s attractiveness in the country music scene.