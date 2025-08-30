Entertainment
Reba McEntire Reflects on Iconic ’90s Red Carpet Moments
Nashville, TN – Country music legend Reba McEntire is recalling her standout moments from the 1999 CMA Awards, where she graced the red carpet with a stunning pixie cut and a flowing white dress.
McEntire, who performed her hit single “One Honest Heart” at the event, looked radiant. A throwback photo shared from the awards shows her striking red hair styled in an ultra-short cut that captured the essence of the era.
In an interview, McEntire opened up about her decision to chop off her lengthy hair in the late ’90s. “I loved it. It was in ’96 or ’97 when I cut my hair off, and it was freeing,” she said. However, it wasn’t an easy choice. “I had to talk to my management and my stylist, as it took almost a year to convince them. They were worried that my hair was part of my image,” she explained.
McEntire’s signature big hair was something her team believed she could not part with, but she was determined. “I said, ‘Well, it’ll give you something else to talk about.’ And they thought that was a good idea, so we did it,” she said with a laugh.
Now at 70, McEntire reflects on the evolution of beauty standards. “I admire the younger generation. They take risks with their looks much more easily than I did at their age. It takes guts and courage to be confident in your own skin,” she noted in a recent interview.
Despite her dislike for trends, McEntire has inadvertently become a trailblazer, often setting styles by simply being herself. “I’m very proud of how old I am or how young I am. Real beauty means comfort in your own skin,” she stated.
Fans can catch McEntire on the upcoming season of “The Voice” premiering on September 22 at 8/7c on NBC.
