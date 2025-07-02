Rebecca Ferguson’s Dive Into Underwater Stunts for Silo Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CA – Rebecca Ferguson has brought her experience from blockbuster films to the small screen in Apple TV+’s series Silo. The 41-year-old actress, known for her roles in major films like Dune: Part Two, is now taking center stage as the lead in a long-form series. As Silo gears up for its second season, which ends in January, excitement is building over its storytelling and production, particularly a challenging underwater sequence in episode 7.

Silo’s cinematographer, Baz Irvine, discussed Ferguson’s impressive work ethic during an interview with Screen Rant. He highlighted her experiences filming in the Mission: Impossible franchise. “You remember there was an incredible sequence in one of the Mission: Impossible films where she held her breath underwater, so she’s a veteran,” Irvine said.

Irvine explained that Ferguson was eager to handle her own stunts. “It became clear that Rebecca wanted to do the stunts herself; not all of them, but she wanted to be very proactive,” he said. The underwater shoot at Pinewood Studios required significant testing and planning to ensure realism while keeping the scene suspenseful.

Ferguson participated in underwater tests, displaying confidence that Irvine called remarkable. “She’s incredibly confident underwater in a way I would never be,” he added. He emphasized the effort that went into creating the underwater sequence, ensuring every detail felt believable.

The commitment Ferguson shows to Silo solidifies her status as a leading actress in a competitive landscape. Her willingness to tackle complex stunts not only enhances the show’s intensity but deepens the audience’s connection to her character. As Apple TV+ develops plans for additional seasons, viewers eagerly anticipate how the series will continue to innovate.

This approach mirrors the dedication seen in Tom Cruise’s films, where actors often perform their own stunts to create a genuine cinematic experience. Ferguson’s vibrant contributions make Silo a standout in the sci-fi genre.