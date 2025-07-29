Rebecca Romijn Updates Fans on Mystique Role for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

San Diego, CA — Rebecca Romijn shared insights into her return as Mystique during an event at The Hollywood Reporter’s San Diego Comic-Con suite. The actress expressed uncertainty about whether she has finished filming for the new Marvel movie ‘Avengers: Doomsday‘ due to the script still being incomplete.

“[I’m] not quite sure,” Romijn admitted when asked if her scenes were wrapped. “The script hasn’t — they haven’t finished writing it. It’s been very, very fun, and we don’t know yet. They keep everything very close to the vest themselves in an effort to keep everything under wraps.”

When pressed about whether she had read the full script, Romijn remained tight-lipped, stating, “I cannot confirm nor deny that I have read the entire script.” She also highlighted the surreal experience of filming with both her original co-stars and new additions to the cast.

<p“It was very surreal to be with my old cast as well as a new cast,” she reflected. “I had crazy dreams while I was there for a large chunk of shooting. Like, really kind of regressive dreams. It was very strange, my brain was really trying to organize. Like, wow, this is a character I played 25 years ago, 20 years ago.”

The actress last portrayed Mystique in 2006’s ‘X-Men: The Last Stand,’ returning to the role after nearly two decades. Despite initial feelings of self-doubt, Romijn expressed confidence in her portrayal this time around. “Oh, I know her very well. I went back in with full ownership of her,” she said. “I had imposter syndrome in the very beginning. I did not have that going back this time. It was a very different experience.”

Marvel officially announced ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ in late March. The movie notably includes actors from the original 2000 film, such as Patrick Stewart (Professor X) and Ian McKellen (Magneto). Romijn’s excitement reflects the anticipation for the film’s release and the blending of past and new talent.