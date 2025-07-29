Entertainment
Rebecca Romijn Updates Fans on Mystique Role for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’
San Diego, CA — Rebecca Romijn shared insights into her return as Mystique during an event at The Hollywood Reporter’s San Diego Comic-Con suite. The actress expressed uncertainty about whether she has finished filming for the new Marvel movie ‘Avengers: Doomsday‘ due to the script still being incomplete.
“[I’m] not quite sure,” Romijn admitted when asked if her scenes were wrapped. “The script hasn’t — they haven’t finished writing it. It’s been very, very fun, and we don’t know yet. They keep everything very close to the vest themselves in an effort to keep everything under wraps.”
When pressed about whether she had read the full script, Romijn remained tight-lipped, stating, “I cannot confirm nor deny that I have read the entire script.” She also highlighted the surreal experience of filming with both her original co-stars and new additions to the cast.
<p“It was very surreal to be with my old cast as well as a new cast,” she reflected. “I had crazy dreams while I was there for a large chunk of shooting. Like, really kind of regressive dreams. It was very strange, my brain was really trying to organize. Like, wow, this is a character I played 25 years ago, 20 years ago.”
The actress last portrayed Mystique in 2006’s ‘X-Men: The Last Stand,’ returning to the role after nearly two decades. Despite initial feelings of self-doubt, Romijn expressed confidence in her portrayal this time around. “Oh, I know her very well. I went back in with full ownership of her,” she said. “I had imposter syndrome in the very beginning. I did not have that going back this time. It was a very different experience.”
Marvel officially announced ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ in late March. The movie notably includes actors from the original 2000 film, such as Patrick Stewart (Professor X) and Ian McKellen (Magneto). Romijn’s excitement reflects the anticipation for the film’s release and the blending of past and new talent.
Recent Posts
- Shooting at NFL Headquarters Leaves Four Dead in Manhattan
- 49ers’ Jauan Jennings Misses Third Straight Practice with Calf Strain
- Trump Implements New Tariffs as Deadline Approaches
- Project Runway Season 21 Returns with Exciting New Designers and Mentor Christian Siriano
- fuboTV Stock Surges Following Analyst’s Bullish Outlook
- MLB Trade Deadline Sees Major Moves and Surprising Decisions
- Holger Rune Advances at Canadian Open Despite Previous Struggles
- Zverev Claims Victory in Toronto After Month-Long Hiatus
- Eagles Training Camp: Hot Practices and Rising Stars
- Teen Tennis Star Victoria Mboko Shines at National Bank Open
- YouTube Surpasses ITV as UK’s Second Most-Watched Service
- Monterrey Faces Cincinnati in Leagues Cup Opener Tonight
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges