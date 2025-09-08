Los Angeles, CA – Singer Rebecca opened up about the intense grind of touring and her methods of coping through a series of wild experiences. Amidst a whirlwind schedule, she embraced her sexuality, describing her steamy moments with a mystery girlfriend as a blessing.

Rebecca, who is currently on Katy Perry‘s “Lifetimes” tour and preparing for her own headline tour in the spring, revealed that the last few months have been chaotic. She released her “Salvation” project in February, fitting in DJ sets and festival performances while managing the high-pressure environment of large concerts.

“The wildest part was stepping into venues filled with over 10,000 fans. It was overwhelming at first,” Rebecca shared. However, she noted that as the tour progressed, the experience became enjoyable, allowing her to thrive on stage.

Living life to the fullest, she described her dual life of rocking arenas at night and enjoying intimate encore performances with her girlfriend. “Salvation” is not just her latest album but a declaration celebrating freedom and wild experiences, reflecting her vibrant journey.

As Rebecca continues to embrace her new philosophy, she underscores the importance of living authentically, making room for pleasure amid the demanding nature of her career.