Recall Issued for Millions of Above-Ground Pools After Drowning Deaths

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall of approximately 5 million above-ground swimming pools on July 21, 2025, due to a drowning hazard linked to nine child fatalities.

The affected pools, manufactured by Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup, have been sold at major retailers including Walmart, Target, and Costco since 2002. These pools, which are 48 inches tall or more, may allow children aged 22 months to 3 years to gain access through footholds created by compression straps.

According to the CPSC, the nine reported drowning incidents occurred from 2007 to 2022 across multiple states, including California, Texas, and Michigan. The compression straps on the pool’s exterior can create a foothold, enabling young children to climb into the pool even when ladders are removed.

In a joint statement, the companies emphasized their commitment to customer safety, stating, “While most above-ground pools currently sold have already addressed this concern, we are jointly announcing a voluntary recall to ensure this safety is applied universally to pools sold since 2002.”

Customers who own these pools are advised to prevent unsupervised access for children, or to drain the pools until a repair can be made. The companies are offering free repair kits, which include a rope designed to maintain the pool’s structural integrity.

Consumers can contact Bestway at 844-593-4003, Intex at 800-549-8829, and Polygroup at 888-621-4137 for more information on obtaining the repair kit. Due to the recall, the price of the pools, which can range from $400 to over $1,000, has raised concerns about child safety this summer.

For additional resources on pool safety, the CPSC encourages consumers to visit their Pool Safety website.