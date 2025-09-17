Recent Certificates and Land Transfers in Randolph and Surrounding Counties

WINCHESTER, Ind. — The Randolph County Clerk’s Office reported a series of vital records and land transfers filed between September 10 and September 16, 2025.

During this period, several death certificates were filed, including information from Lincoln and Greenbrier counties. In Lincoln County, one death certificate was filed on September 15. Similarly, in Greenbrier County, two death certificates were filed, one on September 15 and another on September 16.

Marriage certificates were also recorded in Randolph County, with multiple filings. The first were filed on September 10, followed by additional filings on the 11th, 12th, and 15th.

In addition to these vital records, land transfers in Randolph County took place between September 10 and September 16. Notably, records show land transfers were filed on September 11 and September 12.

The office encourages residents to keep informed by visiting their official site for further details on records management and filing procedures.