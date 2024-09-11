Recent Incidents in Cairns City Result in Multiple Arrests

On the night of September 10, officers in Cairns City arrested a 36-year-old man from Wellesley Islands following a troubling incident reported around 11pm.

It is alleged that the man, armed with a knife, pursued two other men along Shields Street while making threatening remarks. The two men successfully alerted City Safe officers, who notified the police, leading to the man’s apprehension.

The individual has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of going armed so as to cause fear. He has been refused bail and is set to appear before the Cairns Magistrates Court today, September 11.

In a separate incident on the same night, a 28-year-old man from Manoora was charged with public nuisance following an altercation with a 52-year-old man on Shields Street at approximately 9pm. This man has also received a 30-day banning notice from the Cairns Safe Night Precinct and is scheduled to appear in court on October 1.

Additionally, a 23-year-old man from Edge Hill was issued multiple traffic infringement notices after allegedly failing to stop for officers from Cairns Highway Patrol in Manoora. Following a pursuit that ended at his home in Edge Hill, the man was charged with driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, failing to display P plates, and failing to stop without a reasonable excuse. The total infringement fines amounted to $2,257, and the individual has accumulated two demerit points.

Moreover, Water Police Cairns are seeking witnesses regarding a marine incident that occurred in Trinity Inlet on Sunday, September 1. A commercial jetboat reportedly collided with a 4.6 meter aluminium boat, resulting in minor injuries to three individuals onboard the smaller vessel. Police are calling for anyone with information or relevant footage related to the incident to come forward as investigations continue.