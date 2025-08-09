UK Recipe Ignites Fury Over Cacio e Pepe Misrepresentation

Rome, Italy – Italians are expressing outrage after the UK website Good Food published a recipe for the traditional Roman dish cacio e pepe that included incorrect ingredients and trivialized it as a quick meal.

The recipe claimed that cacio e pepe could be made using ‘four simple ingredients – spaghetti, pepper, parmesan and butter,’ stirring a backlash among Italian chefs and food enthusiasts.

Fiepet Confesercenti, an association representing restaurants in Italy, was particularly dismayed. Its president, Claudio Pica, stated, ‘There are not four ingredients, but three: pasta, pepper, and pecorino.’ The association has since communicated with Immediate Media, Good Food’s owner, and UK ambassador Edward Llewellyn, demanding a correction.

In response to the controversy, Good Food clarified that their recipe aimed to cater to home cooks using accessible ingredients in the UK. They also invited the Roman restaurant association to provide an authentic version to feature on their platform.

Italian media has extensively covered the situation, with a journalist from RAI criticizing the recipe for its misleading nature. The culinary community is worried that such portrayals misrepresent Italy’s gastronomic heritage.

Chefs like Maurizio and Loredana, who operate a family-run hotel in Rome, expressed their frustration. ‘You cannot use the original Italian name for variations that include ingredients like butter or cream,’ said Maurizio, emphasizing the sacredness of traditional recipes. Giorgio Eramo, who owns a fresh pasta restaurant near St. Peter’s Square, agreed, dismissing the Good Food version as ‘not cacio e pepe.’

Nicola, a sandwich shop owner near the Vatican, lamented the inclusion of cream, stating, ‘Cacio e pepe should not be made with cream; cream is for desserts.’

This incident reflects a broader sentiment among Italians, who frequently criticize foreign interpretations of their iconic dishes. The press coverage has led to humorous references to the British national anthem, suggesting Italians are pleading for the preservation of their culinary legacy.

The Good Food brand, formerly owned by the BBC, became a point of contention for contributing to the misrepresentation of Italian cuisine. The recipe’s claim has sparked discussions about culinary authenticity, with many advocating for respect towards Italy’s traditional dishes.

Immediate Media has been contacted for a comment regarding the rising tensions.