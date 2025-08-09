News
UK Recipe Ignites Fury Over Cacio e Pepe Misrepresentation
Rome, Italy – Italians are expressing outrage after the UK website Good Food published a recipe for the traditional Roman dish cacio e pepe that included incorrect ingredients and trivialized it as a quick meal.
The recipe claimed that cacio e pepe could be made using ‘four simple ingredients – spaghetti, pepper, parmesan and butter,’ stirring a backlash among Italian chefs and food enthusiasts.
Fiepet Confesercenti, an association representing restaurants in Italy, was particularly dismayed. Its president, Claudio Pica, stated, ‘There are not four ingredients, but three: pasta, pepper, and pecorino.’ The association has since communicated with Immediate Media, Good Food’s owner, and UK ambassador Edward Llewellyn, demanding a correction.
In response to the controversy, Good Food clarified that their recipe aimed to cater to home cooks using accessible ingredients in the UK. They also invited the Roman restaurant association to provide an authentic version to feature on their platform.
Italian media has extensively covered the situation, with a journalist from RAI criticizing the recipe for its misleading nature. The culinary community is worried that such portrayals misrepresent Italy’s gastronomic heritage.
Chefs like Maurizio and Loredana, who operate a family-run hotel in Rome, expressed their frustration. ‘You cannot use the original Italian name for variations that include ingredients like butter or cream,’ said Maurizio, emphasizing the sacredness of traditional recipes. Giorgio Eramo, who owns a fresh pasta restaurant near St. Peter’s Square, agreed, dismissing the Good Food version as ‘not cacio e pepe.’
Nicola, a sandwich shop owner near the Vatican, lamented the inclusion of cream, stating, ‘Cacio e pepe should not be made with cream; cream is for desserts.’
This incident reflects a broader sentiment among Italians, who frequently criticize foreign interpretations of their iconic dishes. The press coverage has led to humorous references to the British national anthem, suggesting Italians are pleading for the preservation of their culinary legacy.
The Good Food brand, formerly owned by the BBC, became a point of contention for contributing to the misrepresentation of Italian cuisine. The recipe’s claim has sparked discussions about culinary authenticity, with many advocating for respect towards Italy’s traditional dishes.
Immediate Media has been contacted for a comment regarding the rising tensions.
Recent Posts
- Seattle Storm Acquires Brittney Sykes in Major Trade with Mystics
- Machine Gun Kelly Releases Eclectic New Album Lost Americana
- King of the Hill Season 14: A Dazzling Return to Form
- LSU Running Back Arrested for Accessory to Murder
- St. Louis Cardinals Face Uncertain Future Under New Management
- Sturgeon Moon Wows Skywatchers Around the World on August 9, 2025
- Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025
- Caroline Garcia’s Ball Girl Mix-up Leads to On-Court Confusion
- Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders