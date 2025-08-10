News
Record Attendance Despite Heat Advisory at Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair experienced significant attendance despite a heat advisory issued for the area on August 8. The fair saw 104,191 visitors on its second day, and attendance figures from 2024 suggest a steady following, with a total of 1,182,682 people attending last year’s fair.
This year, the fair runs from August 7 through August 17. Iowa State Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons highlighted that both rain and heat cannot deter fairgoers. “We expect high attendance despite the weather conditions. Our audience is dedicated,” he noted.
The heat advisory lasted from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a heat index reaching up to 105 degrees. Despite the sweltering conditions, previous years show a trend of over 100,000 visitors on eight out of eleven days at the fair.
The Friday night Grandstand act attracted 9,256 attendees, featuring the Josh Abbott Band as the special guest. In 2024, attendance for the second Friday was noted at 109,854, marking a notable benchmark in visitor engagement.
Parsons earlier expressed that improvements to fair amenities have been a priority, especially in response to public requests for more restrooms and shaded seating areas. This year’s ongoing $20 million renovation project is set to enhance various structures across the 400-acre fairgrounds.
Key upgrades include a new sound system for the Pioneer Livestock Pavilion, addressing past inadequacies and ensuring a better experience for attendees. “A bulk of the improvements for this year’s fair were just to improve the overall experience for visitors,” Parsons mentioned.
Additionally, the fair introduced Shivers Plaza for better dining experiences, featuring picnic-style seating and additional restroom facilities. The new playground improvements allow for greater accessibility, providing an inclusive space for children to play.
“The playground updates will help bring families together,” Parsons added, echoing the fair’s commitment to community and visitor enjoyment. With enhanced facilities and robust attendance, the Iowa State Fair continues to capture the spirit of the community.
