Record Crowds Attend 79th N.C. Apple Festival Amid Local Celebrations

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The 79th North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off to enthusiastic crowds on Friday, Aug. 29, with attendance peaking between 3,000 and 4,000 visitors. The festival offers a variety of apple products, including slushies, fritters, donuts, and cider.

Fourteen local apple growers lined Main Street, bustling with activity. Frank Graham, who has worked at Ottanola Apple Farm’s booth for over 30 years, shared insights about this year’s apple harvest. “There’s still some damage,” Graham noted, referring to orchards that have been replanted. “It gets crazy out here, but it’s a labor of love.”

As evening approached, Main Street filled with more festival-goers gathered around the Historic Courthouse to enjoy live music. The festival typically attracts around 250,000 attendees over its three-day duration, significantly benefiting local businesses.

Matthew Rogers, owner of Three Chopt Sandwich Shoppe, reported a busy day selling sandwiches. He reflected on recent challenges, including a flood at his home and a serious fire earlier this year. “It’s great to have a restaurant that’s standing,” Rogers said. “I’m glad to be here, to help my staff, help my community and WNC and our visitors heal.”

The N.C. Apple Festival continues with events scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Sept. 1. Local vendors and restaurants anticipate a strong finish to the weekend.