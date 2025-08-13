News
Record High Heat Sweeps Across Both Coasts
NEW YORK — Extreme heat is sweeping across both coasts of the United States, impacting regions in the Northeast, Northwest, and Southwest. As record-breaking temperatures approach, communities are urged to stay aware and take precautions.
On Monday, Augusta, Maine, recorded a high of 98 degrees, triggering heat advisories across parts of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and upstate New York. Record highs in the mid-90s are forecast for Tuesday, with Caribou, Maine, potentially reaching 95 degrees and Manchester, New Hampshire, and Burlington, Vermont, anticipated to hit 97 and 93 degrees, respectively.
In New York City, an air quality alert is in effect due to hot weather trapping pollution, posing additional health risks for residents. Authorities are encouraging people to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.
The Northwest is also grappling with extreme heat, as Roseburg, Oregon, hit 105 degrees on Monday. Medford is projected to break records soon, while Portland may see temperatures between 97 and 105 degrees. Heat alerts remain active in Seattle and Spokane, Washington, as temperatures rise.
In the Southwest, Las Vegas could reach a staggering 110 degrees. Reno, Nevada, is also on track to set new records. Death Valley, California, may see temperatures nearing 121 degrees, with Phoenix expected to edge up to 112 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The extreme heat is expected to move eastward later in the week, as Nebraska prepares for mid-90s temperatures by Friday, with the Northeast anticipating a similar wave of heat over the weekend.
Weather experts warn that critical fire conditions persist across five Western states, including Oregon, Utah, and Colorado, and these conditions may continue into next week. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and prepared as this severe weather pattern unfolds.
