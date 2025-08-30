Record Home Sales This Week in Tompkins and Oneida Counties

Ithaca, New York – A house in Ithaca sold for $1.4 million, leading the most expensive residential real estate sales in Tompkins County for the past week. The county recorded a total of 19 residential sales, with an average price of $568,658 and an average cost of $280 per square foot.

The lead sale, located at 113 W. York St., features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a 1,352-square-foot home built in 1940. The sale was finalized on Aug. 4.

Other significant transactions included a 1,728-square-foot home at 241 Hunt Hill Road in Dryden, selling for $520,000 with a price per square foot of $301. This home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and was finalized on Aug. 5.

Additionally, the property at 127 Hillcrest Drive in Ithaca sold for $525,000. Built in 1989, this single-family home has a living area of 1,380 square feet, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and finalized on Aug. 6.

Meanwhile, a house priced at $527,000 topped the Oneida County sales list from the past week. In total, 41 residential sales were recorded with an average price of $225,357, or $142 per square foot.

The most expensive property sold in Oneida County was located at 104 Garretts in Whitestown. The home, built in 1999, has a living area of 2,721 square feet, featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, and the sale was finalized on Aug. 1.

In contrast to Tompkins, the average sale price in Oneida County over the last week was considerably lower, reflecting a regional real estate trend.

As of this week, the real estate market in both counties shows a dynamic range of options for home buyers, from historic properties to modern builds.