Record Low Temperatures Hit Midwest and Northeast Amid Early Winter Storm
CHICAGO, IL – A significant winter storm swept through the Midwest and Northeast regions on December 2, 2025, bringing record low temperatures and widespread snowfall to many communities. As the first major snowstorm of the season, it left a trail of disruption, prompting school closures and hazardous travel conditions.
Residents in Scranton, Pennsylvania, woke up to a chilling 6 degrees, while in Plattsburgh, New York, temperatures dipped to minus 4 degrees. Springfield, Illinois, recorded zero degrees, and Kalamazoo, Michigan, saw 3 degrees. Wind chills made conditions feel even colder, with New York City experiencing wind chills in the teens on Friday morning.
The storm impacted travel across several states, leading to hundreds of flight delays and significant traffic accidents. In West Virginia, a tractor-trailer driver was rescued after their vehicle dangled off a bridge due to icy conditions. Local emergency teams had to call in specialists for the rescue, highlighting the severe impact of the winter weather.
Tragically, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a fatal incident linked to the storm. A 21-year-old driver died when their car slid off the road near Jefferson City, illustrating the dangers posed by the harsh weather. In total, the storm caused hundreds of crashes in Missouri, with stranded drivers needing assistance.
The storm delivered up to a foot of snow in some areas, especially in the interior Northeast and New England. Reports indicated that places like the Catskill Mountains in New York received bulk snow, as local businesses, like ski shops, welcomed the early snow as a boost for the ski season.
Travel advisories were issued across multiple states, including Ohio, where southern parts received 3 to 5 inches of snow, leading to traffic slowdowns. In Pennsylvania, troopers responded to over 600 accidents caused by treacherous road conditions. Additionally, Vermont faced similar challenges, recording approximately 50 weather-related wrecks.
As the storm moved east, a mixture of snow, rain, and freezing conditions prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to halt operations at Boston Logan International Airport due to high winds. Numerous airports faced challenges with de-icing operations as aircraft became trapped in snowy conditions.
Despite the chaos, some communities took the storm’s arrival in stride, as seen in New Hampshire‘s second annual name-a-plow competition, inviting residents to suggest creative names for snowplows. The Department of Transportation announced the contest on social media, encouraging community engagement during the winter months.
As the storm moved offshore, the cleanup began. Residents were left with slick roads, piles of snow, and dropping temperatures that forecasted a continued chill across much of the region.
