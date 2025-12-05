Record Low Temperatures Sweep Across Midwest and Northeast Regions

SCRANTON, Pennsylvania — A wave of frigid air is gripping the Midwest and Northeast, marking the first major snowstorm of the season. On Friday morning, towns and cities across these regions recorded record low temperatures, including 6 degrees in Scranton, Pennsylvania, minus 4 degrees in Plattsburgh, New York, zero degrees in Springfield, Illinois, and 3 degrees in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Alongside these low temperatures, wind chills also contributed to the biting cold. In cities like Boston and Buffalo, wind chill factors brought temperatures below freezing on Friday morning, while New York City reported wind chills in the teens.

The afternoon temperatures are expected to barely improve, with wind chills predicted to remain in the mid-teens in Chicago and the mid-20s in New York City. A blast of cold air is forecasted to hit Minneapolis this weekend, followed by another wave of arctic air early next week, keeping the Midwest and Northeast well below zero.

Meanwhile, Virginia residents are waking up to their first snowfall of the season. Richmond, Virginia, is forecasted to receive 1 to 3 inches, while Washington, D.C., could see about 1 inch. Several school districts across Virginia have already announced closures or delays due to the winter weather.

Looking ahead to Saturday, a quick snowstorm is expected to move through the Dakotas and Nebraska, with possible snowfall of a few inches. By Saturday evening, the storm will reach Iowa, where a winter storm watch is in effect for 3 to 7 inches of snow. Snow may dust parts of Chicago on Sunday morning.

The severe winter weather began on December 2, 2025, as a fast-moving snowstorm affected both the Midwest and Northeast, leaving several communities in snow and ice. Reports indicated the storm dropped up to a foot of snow in some areas, creating hazardous travel conditions and prompting school closures.

According to the Associated Press, record snowfall was also reported at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, which measured over 8 inches on a single day in November, breaking a long-standing record from 1951.

Emergency responders have been busy managing the storm’s impact, with numerous crashes reported across several states. In Pennsylvania alone, troopers responded to 625 crashes and 720 disabled vehicles on December 2. In West Virginia, a rescue operation saved a tractor-trailer driver dangling from a bridge due to icy conditions.

As the storm made its way towards the Northeast, warnings were broadcast from Ohio to Maine, advising residents to avoid travel whenever possible. This mix of snow, freezing rain, and sleet created dangerously slippery commutes, particularly in Albany, New York, where as much as 5 inches of snow were recorded.

As the storm recedes, the National Weather Service predicts another drop in temperatures, with arctic air expected to push temperatures 15 to 25 degrees below normal in some areas. The storm has served as a powerful reminder of winter’s harshness and unpredictability in the Midwest and Northeast.