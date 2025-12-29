News
Record Winter Warmth Hits North Georgia Before Cold Front Arrives
ATLANTA, Georgia — Unseasonably warm weather has struck north Georgia, with temperatures soaring as much as 25 degrees above normal for late December. In Atlanta, the high reached 78 degrees, breaking the previous record of 75 degrees set in 2015.
Nearby cities saw similar warm records shattered. Athens recorded a high of 79 degrees, exceeding the 74 degrees record from 2016. Macon also hit 79 degrees, tying its 2015 record.
This unusual warmth is predicted to persist through the weekend. Meteorologists note that temperatures could remain 15 to 25 degrees above normal before a significant cold front moves in.
A cold front is expected to sweep through the region on Monday, bringing with it potential rain showers, although not heavy rainfall. Forecasts suggest most areas will receive less than a quarter inch of rain.
Following the front’s passage, temperatures will plummet, dropping to between 10 to 15 degrees below seasonal norms. This rapid change means that by Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will be significantly cooler compared to the recent warmth.
Wind and dry conditions will accompany the cold snap, raising fire danger levels. Residents planning outdoor activities or fireworks for New Year’s should exercise caution.
While the cold grip will tighten temporarily, temperatures are expected to normalize by the end of next week, reminding Georgia residents that winter still has its presence.
