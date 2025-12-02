Red Bull to Announce 2026 F1 Driver Line-up Next Tuesday

QATAR (Dec 1, 2025) – Red Bull Racing will unveil its 2026 Formula 1 driver line-up on Tuesday, team principal Laurent Mekies confirmed. This decision comes after initial plans to finalize the line-ups by the end of November were postponed due to second thoughts regarding the final seat.

The current speculation suggests that Isack Hadjar will replace Yuki Tsunoda in the main Red Bull team, while junior driver Arvid Lindblad is expected to fill Tsunoda’s position at Racing Bulls. This leaves one seat open at Racing Bulls, with Liam Lawson and Tsunoda contending for it.

Mekies addressed the situation after the Qatar Grand Prix, stating that the announcement would help avoid any distractions ahead of the championship finale in Abu Dhabi. “All I can tell you is that we will stick to our plan and announce on Tuesday what the driver line-up is,” Mekies said. “We are confident it will not disturb the focus in Abu Dhabi.”

Verstappen’s recent victory in Qatar puts him in a position to challenge for the title, depending on his performance in the upcoming race. Tsunoda will play a crucial role, having displayed strong pace in recent performances, including a fifth-place finish in the Qatar sprint race.

Mekies remarked, “It will be super important to have Yuki at 100%. He has had a strong weekend with us. We need another strong weekend in Abu Dhabi, because everything will be needed.” The pressure is on as the team aims to support Verstappen in his drive for a fifth world championship while also determining the futures of their drivers.